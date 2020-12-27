Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: A look at the superstar’s best performances

Zee News Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned 55 on Sunday (December 27), and his fans took to social media to pour heartfelt wishes for heartfelt wishes for the 'Wanted' star, who they fondly refer to as 'Bhai'. This superstar Khan with a massive fan-following keeps the audiences hooked with his humour and action-packed sequences.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Salman Khan turns 55

Salman Khan turns 55 01:12

 Salman Khan turned 55-year-old on December 27. Fans gathered outside Salman's bunglow- Galaxy. However, he had requested his fans to not gather outside his house due to ongoing pandemic. He asked his fans to not break COVID norms and not throng outside his house. Salman Khan's fans gather outside his...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

People's safety is more important than release of 'Radhe': Salman Khan [Video]

People's safety is more important than release of 'Radhe': Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan celebrated his birthday at his Panvel's farmhouse on December 27. Several Bollywood celebs were seen entering his farm house. Replying to a question on his movie 'Radhe'..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published
Salman Khan celebrates birthday with media [Video]

Salman Khan celebrates birthday with media

Bollywood actor Salman Khan celebrated his birthday at his Panvel's farmhouse on December 27. Several Bollywood celebs were seen entering his farm house. Salman also celebrated his birthday with media..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:13Published
Salman Khan's first look from 'Antim : The final' out now [Video]

Salman Khan's first look from 'Antim : The final' out now

Superstar Salman Khan's first look from his new film 'Antim: The final' is out now.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:51Published