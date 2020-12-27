Happy Birthday Salman Khan: A look at the superstar’s best performances
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned 55 on Sunday (December 27), and his fans took to social media to pour heartfelt wishes for heartfelt wishes for the 'Wanted' star, who they fondly refer to as 'Bhai'. This superstar Khan with a massive fan-following keeps the audiences hooked with his humour and action-packed sequences.
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned 55 on Sunday (December 27), and his fans took to social media to pour heartfelt wishes for heartfelt wishes for the 'Wanted' star, who they fondly refer to as 'Bhai'. This superstar Khan with a massive fan-following keeps the audiences hooked with his humour and action-packed sequences.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources