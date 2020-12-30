Mum dies of Covid-19 complications before she's able to hold newborn daughter
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
A California mother never got the chance to hold her newborn baby girl after dying from Covid-19 complications less than a month after giving birth.Vanessa Gonzalez was diagnosed with Covid-19 on November 4, just days before her...
