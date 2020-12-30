Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mum dies of Covid-19 complications before she's able to hold newborn daughter

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Mum dies of Covid-19 complications before she's able to hold newborn daughterA California mother never got the chance to hold her newborn baby girl after dying from Covid-19 complications less than a month after giving birth.Vanessa Gonzalez was diagnosed with Covid-19 on November 4, just days before her...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Christmas Covid killjoys blasted after police threaten dad with £10K fine for decorating home with festive LIGHTS [Video]

Christmas Covid killjoys blasted after police threaten dad with £10K fine for decorating home with festive LIGHTS

Residents have blasted jobsworth police after a dad was threatened with a £10,000 fine - for decorating his home with Christmas LIGHTS.Trevor Payne, 46, has been proudly displaying festive lights..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published