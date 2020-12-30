You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pierre Cardin has passed away



Legendary designer Pierre Cardin has passed away at 98-years-old. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:21 Published 18 hours ago Pierre Cardin has died aged 98



French fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died aged 98. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:13 Published 21 hours ago French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies aged 98



French fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at the age of 98. France’sAcademy of Fine Arts, where Cardin was a member, announced his death onTuesday. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources Iconic French designer Pierre Cardin dead at 98 Pierre Cardin, the French designer whose famous name embossed myriad consumer products after his iconic Space Age styles shot him into the fashion stratosphere...

CBC.ca 1 day ago



AP Top Stories December 29 P Here's the latest for Tuesday, December 29th: Sen. McConnell blocks push for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks; Boeing 737 Max returns to service in US; Vice...

USATODAY.com 21 hours ago



