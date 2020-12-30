Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pierre Cardin dead at 98

GScene Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Openly gay French fashion designer Pierre Cardin, known for his unique and revolutionary creations, has been pronounced dead at 98.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Pierre Cardin Dies At 98

Pierre Cardin Dies At 98 00:32

 Pierre Cardin has died. According to CNN, France's Fine Arts Academy announced the sad news on Tuesday. The legendary French fashion designer was also a success on the business side of fashion. Cardin became a popular household name with designs including clothing, perfume, and even frying pans. His...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pierre Cardin has passed away [Video]

Pierre Cardin has passed away

Legendary designer Pierre Cardin has passed away at 98-years-old.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:21Published
Pierre Cardin has died aged 98 [Video]

Pierre Cardin has died aged 98

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died aged 98.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:13Published
French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies aged 98 [Video]

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies aged 98

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at the age of 98. France’sAcademy of Fine Arts, where Cardin was a member, announced his death onTuesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Iconic French designer Pierre Cardin dead at 98

 Pierre Cardin, the French designer whose famous name embossed myriad consumer products after his iconic Space Age styles shot him into the fashion stratosphere...
CBC.ca

AP Top Stories December 29 P

 Here's the latest for Tuesday, December 29th: Sen. McConnell blocks push for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks; Boeing 737 Max returns to service in US; Vice...
USATODAY.com