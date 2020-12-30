Pierre Cardin dead at 98
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 (
4 hours ago) Openly gay French fashion designer Pierre Cardin, known for his unique and revolutionary creations, has been pronounced dead at 98.
Pierre Cardin has died. According to CNN, France's Fine Arts Academy announced the sad news on Tuesday. The legendary French fashion designer was also a success on the business side of fashion. Cardin became a popular household name with designs including clothing, perfume, and even frying pans. His...
