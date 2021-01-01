Controversial anti-trans group, the LGB Alliance, publicly criticised 58-year-old comedian Eddie Izzard, saying she caused offence by requesting to be referred to by she/her pronouns.Full Article
Eddie Izzard criticised by LGB Alliance
GScene 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Tory MP Jackie Doyle-Price defends voting against rights for lesbians while also policing who can be a lesbian
Tory MP Jackie Doyle-Price has decided to become a defender of lesbians, while also trying to defend her vote against same-sex..
PinkNews
LGB Alliance hit with blistering backlash yet again after confronting brave Eddie Izzard over her pronouns
Anti-trans lobby group LGB Alliance has received blistering backlash for claiming Eddie Izzard has “caused offence” by using..
PinkNews