Anusha Dandekar opens up on breakup with Karan Kundra, says 'I've been cheated and lied to'
Published
Anusha Dandekar's Instagram post seems to be a reference to her breakup with TV actor Karan Kundra.Full Article
Published
Anusha Dandekar's Instagram post seems to be a reference to her breakup with TV actor Karan Kundra.Full Article
Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kkundra had slammed rumours of their break up back in April 2020
Rumours about link-ups and break-ups are common in Tinsel Town and it can take a toll on the couples a lot of times. The latest..