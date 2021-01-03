'Big Little Lies' star Zoe Kravitz files for divorce from husband Karl Glusman

'Big Little Lies' star Zoe Kravitz files for divorce from husband Karl Glusman

Zee News

Published

In court records obtained by people.com, the 'Big Little Lies' star filed for divorce from Glusman on December 23. A representative for Kravitz confirmed the split to people.com.

