Bond girl Tanya Roberts still alive, despite reports of death
Published
Tanya Roberts' representative Mike Pingel had previously informed the media that the actor had passed awayFull Article
Published
Tanya Roberts' representative Mike Pingel had previously informed the media that the actor had passed awayFull Article
CBS2's Kristine Johnson has more on the 65-year-old former Bond girl's condition.
Tanya Roberts is reportedly still alive! The former Bond girl and That 70s Show actress was reported dead over the weekend, after..