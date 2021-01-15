Rare Tintin painting sells in Paris for record €3.2 mln
A Paris auction house sold an original painting made for the 1936 Tintin comic book "The Blue Lotus." The small Herge artwork fetched more than €3 million.Full Article
The record-breaking illustration was originally intended as the cover of the fifth Tintin book.
