Michelle Obama has taken to Instagram to share a stunning natural photo and thank well-wishers on her 57th birthday. In the post, Obama shared a black-and-white make-up free photo of herself along with a message of gratitude to...Full Article
'This past year has been difficult': Michelle Obama stuns in natural birthday photo
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Midmorning With Aundrea (Part 1) - November 28, 2017
WCBI
Break away from your everyday with Aundrea Self! Today Aundrea gives us some tips from the kitchen!