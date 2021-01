The makers were granted bail by the Bombay High Court for three weeks in relation to the FIR filed against them in Lucknow. The complaint was registered at Lucknow’s Hazratganj Kotwali against Amazon Prime India head of original content Aparna Purohit, director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki and others for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.