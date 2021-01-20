Outgoing First Lady Melania Trump has had her final Air Force One outfit torn apart by savage social media users who described her orange dress as resembling a "70s kitchen".She flew for the final time on the aircraft alongside...Full Article
Melania Trump's $5300 outfit change ruthlessly mocked
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Trust, confidence, stability: the meaning of the colours on Inauguration Day
"Unity purple" was bound to make an appearance, the honour given to the new Vice-President, while Melania Trump's outfit change..
Sydney Morning Herald