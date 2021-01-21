Singer Randy Parton, Dolly Parton's brother, dies at 67
Country star Dolly Parton said her brother Randy Parton, who sang and performed with her, as well as at her Dollywood theme park, has died. He was 67.Full Article
Dolly Parton said of her brother: "Randy was a great singer, writer, and entertainer. He sang, played guitar and bass in my band..
