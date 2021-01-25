JoJo Siwa comes out as gay
Published
YouTube creator, JoJo Siwa, came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community on social media, sparking joy among many of her followers.Full Article
Published
YouTube creator, JoJo Siwa, came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community on social media, sparking joy among many of her followers.Full Article
The YouTube star is known for wearing huge colourful bows in her hair and caused chaos in Birmingham when she visited the Bullring
Lil Nas X responds to Jojo's Twitter selfie by writing, 'if u spell 'swag' backwards, it's 'gay,' ' while fellow YouTuber Colleen..