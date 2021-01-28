Rare Botticelli portrait sold for record $92 million
Sotheby's in New York auctioned off a 15th-century masterpiece, the Botticelli painting "Young Man Holding a Roundel," smashing the record price for the artist.Full Article
A rare portrait by Italian painter Sandro Botticelli has sold for more than $92 million in New York.
