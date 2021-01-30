Yash-starrer KGF 2 release date out: Here's what all you can expect from period action-masala film

The number of villains in 'KGF: Chapter 2' is expected to be more than the first part. And while 'Chapter 1' focussed mainly how undergod Rocky goes on to eliminate Garuda in his den, the sequel may show how Rocky manages to handle the overwhelming odds against him after annihilating the mine owner. It will be an unnerving task for the filmmaker to balance such a huge cast with justice to each and every character.