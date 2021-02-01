The Latest: Japan expresses 'serious concern' about Myanmar

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — The Latest on the military takeover in Myanmar (all times local):



5:40 p.m.



Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi expressed “serious concern” about developments in Myanmar and called for the release of leader Aung San Suu Kyi.



“We have serious concerns about Myanmar’s declaration of a state of emergency, a development that is harming the democratization process,” Motegi said in a statement Monday. “We demand the release of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other officials.”



“Japan has strongly supported Myanmar’s democratization process and opposes moves that go against it,” Motegi said. “We strongly urge the military again to restore a democratic political system as soon as possible.”



___



5:39 p.m.



The chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations called for “a return to normalcy” in Myanmar, a member of the 10-nation bloc.



“We recall the purposes and the principles enshrined in the ASEAN Charter, including, the adherence to the principles of democracy, the rule of law and good governance, respect for and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms,” Brunei, the group's current chairman, said in a statement.



“We reiterate that the political stability in ASEAN Member States is essential to achieving a peaceful, stable and prosperous ASEAN Community. We encourage the pursuance of dialogue, reconciliation and the return to normalcy in accordance with the will and interests of the people of Myanmar.”



___



5 p.m.



Top officials in the European Union condemned the military’s actions in Myanmar and the detentions of top civilian leaders as a coup, and called for the restoration of the government.



In a statement Monday, EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, called for the immediate...