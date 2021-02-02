French luxury cruise liner stopped at the New Zealand border has cancelled its summer season. After 61 crew were refused work visas on route to Auckland, the ship Le Lapérouse was forced to sail 1800km to New Caledonia to refuel....Full Article
Blocked Ponant cruise ship cancels New Zealand season
New Zealand Herald
