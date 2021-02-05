The Latest: NHL postpones Avalanche games due to COVID-19

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:



___



The NHL has postponed the Colorado Avalanche’s games through Feb. 11.



Colorado becomes the fifth team shut down, joining Vegas, New Jersey, Buffalo and Minnesota. Dallas and Carolina were put on pause because of outbreaks in January.



The Avalanche currently have two players on the league’s COVID-19 list: captain Gabriel Landeskog and forward Tyson Jost. They played the Wild, who now have seven players on the list, three times over the past week and already had their game scheduled for Thursday night postponed.



There are 40 players from 11 teams on the COVID-19 unavailable list, and the league instituted new protocols Thursday in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.



___



Michigan's fourth-ranked men's basketball team took a step toward returning to the court, allowing athletes to have their skills, strength and conditioning assessed by coaches after a pause that lasted nearly two weeks.



The Wolverines’ 13th-ranked women’s basketball team and highly competitive hockey squad also were cleared to enter their facilities.



Michigan paused all of its athletic programs on Jan. 23 after several people within the athletic departed tested positive for a COVID-19 variant that transmits at a higher rate.



The move to shut down the teams was made after the state Department of Health and Human Services said it issued recommendations for the school. University officials interpreted the recommendations as an order.



Michigan’s men’s basketball team is scheduled to play Feb. 11 at home against No. 12 Illinois.



___



The No. 2 Baylor men have had their next two games postponed by the Big 12 because of COVID-19 protocols, the Bears’ season getting interrupted again after a 17-0 start...