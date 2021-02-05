Disney World's Super Bowl parade is nixed, but ad will air
Published
Disney's Super Bowl parade has been nixed, but the filming of the "I'm Going to Disney World" commercial after the big game is still onFull Article
Published
Disney's Super Bowl parade has been nixed, but the filming of the "I'm Going to Disney World" commercial after the big game is still onFull Article
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney's Super Bowl parade has been nixed, but the filming of the “I'm Going to Disney World" commercial..