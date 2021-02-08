Why are you afraid of love, based on sunsigns

Love is a magical feeling. It's like a dream to find the person you can share your happiness and life with, in the hope of a fairy tale happy ending. But finding that true love is difficult and nearly impossible if you are afraid of the feeling of love and try to keep yourselves away from it. There could be several reasons why you might be afraid of falling in love, and so astrology might be able to help to know what’s forcing you to take a step back. Here is why each zodiac sign might be afraid of falling in love.