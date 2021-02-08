Celebrating ‘The King of Ghazals:’Jagjit Singh

Jagjit Singh has ruled the hearts of many music lovers across generations. He has lended his voice to numerous Bollywood songs as a playback singer and has over 40 private albums to his credit. Singh enjoyed both popularity and critical acclaim. The legendary singer also sang in duos for many albums with his wife and singer Chitra Singh. His wife, however, gave up singing after the tragic loss of their 18-year-old son in a car accident.