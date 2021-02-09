'Remakes of songs were made earlier, too,'says singer Neeti Mohan

"Remakes were made earlier, too, and even now they are being made. I would say because we are in a new era where there is a lot of independent music that is original and is created because artistes want to express themselves with original music, we are constantly working on that. But if there is a brief in a film for a remake, we do that. However, I feel there is nothing like doing original music," says singer Neeti Mohan.

