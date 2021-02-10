Mike Tindall under fire for claiming Covid-19 benefit for his business

Mike Tindall under fire for claiming Covid-19 benefit for his business

New Zealand Herald

Published

Ex-England rugby star Mike Tindall has been getting support from the UK government for his business - although he's reportedly worth over £15 million (NZ$28 million).Tindall, who is married to the Queen's granddaughter Zara, sought...

Full Article