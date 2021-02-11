Lunar New Year 2021: Date, importance and celebrations of Year of The Ox
Published
The Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year or Spring Festival lasts for 16 days, starting from New Year's eve to the Lantern Festival.Full Article
Published
The Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year or Spring Festival lasts for 16 days, starting from New Year's eve to the Lantern Festival.Full Article
BEIJING, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The year of 2021 is the Year of the Ox per the Chinese zodiac. In Chinese culture, the ox..
Virtual ceremony held on International Day of Human Fraternity streamed for worldwide viewers as UN Secretary-General Guterres and..