After Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, ‘Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah puts farmers’ protest in international spotlight
‘The Daily Show’ host on Thursday (February 11) in an eight-minute-long segment titled ‘If you don't know, now you know’ explained the farmers' protest to his audience. Taking to Twitter, Trevor Noah shared the video and tweeted, “Why are India’s farmers protesting? The government tried to change the decades-old agriculture laws and that’s when the manure hit the fan. If you don’t know, now you know.”Full Article