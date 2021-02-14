Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an adorable message for hubby Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur on Valentine's Day

Kareena is nine-month pregnant with her and actor Saif Ali Khan's second child. The actress recently lost her uncle Rajiv Kapoor to cardiac arrest. She posted an old picture of her late grandfather actor-producer and director Raj Kapoor with his three sons - Kareena Kapoor’s father Randhir Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. She captioned the photo as "broken but strong."