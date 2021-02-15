Just a day after they announced they're expecting their second child, it's been revealed that Meghan and Harry will be sitting down with Oprah Winfrey for an exclusive interview.CBS revealed that Oprah will be hosting a 90-minute...Full Article
Meghan and Harry agree to 'intimate' sit-down interview with Oprah
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Prince Harry and Meghan to break silence in Oprah interview
CTV News
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will break their silence in their first interview since they quit the Royal Family when they sit..
-
Oprah Winfrey to Sit Down With Pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for Rare Joint Interview
E! Online
-
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Have ‘Intimate’ Sit-Down Interview With Oprah
Daily Caller
-
Oprah Winfrey to interview Meghan, Prince Harry in ‘intimate’ CBS interview
Chicago S-T
-
Harry and Meghan to tell all in TV chat with Oprah
Belfast Telegraph
You might like
More coverage
Harry and Meghan will talk to Oprah in first interview since stepping back from royal duties
Sky News
Prince Harry and Meghan will give their first interview since stepping back from royal duties when they talk to Oprah Winfrey next..
-
Harry and Meghan to give exclusive interview to Oprah Winfrey
Telegraph.co.uk
-
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Book Sit-Down, Primetime Interview with Oprah Winfrey
Just Jared
-
Oprah lands Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's first sit-down interview since engagement
Upworthy
-
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Choose Oprah Winfrey For Tell-All Interview
Upworthy