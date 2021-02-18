Prince Philip is preparing for a third night in hospital away from the Queen after he was admitted "as a precaution" on Tuesday.The Duke of Edinburgh will stay at King Edward VII's Hospital in London tonight for undisclosed health...Full Article
Prince Philip prepares for third night in hospital away from the Queen as a 'precaution'
