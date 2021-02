Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the finale episode of 'Bigg Boss 14' will air on Sunday (February 21). Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli will contend for the Bigg Boss trophy and prize money. Although there are five contenders, social media is divided between TV actress Rubina Dilaik and singer Rahul Vaidya.