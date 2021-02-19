Prince Harry and Meghan will not return as working members of the royal family

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will not be returning to royal duties, and Harry will give up his honorary military titles — a decision that makes formal, and final, the couple's split from...Full Article
