Prince Philip will remain in hospital for the next few days after being admitted earlier this week on the advice of his doctor. The duke is in hospital for "observation and rest" after becoming unwell. It's understood Philip is...Full Article
'Good spirits': Prince Philip to stay in hospital over the weekend
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Prince Philip set to remain in hospital until early next week
Daily Record
The Duke of Edinburgh is likely to remain in hospital for observation and rest over the weekend.
You might like
More coverage
Officers stand guard as Prince Philip spends second night in hospital
Newsflare STUDIO
The Duke of Edinburgh has spent his second night in hospital after being admitted to the King Edward VII hospital in London's..
Scenes outside hospital where Duke of Edinburgh has been admitted
Newsflare STUDIO
010521 tues 5
WTVQ Lexington, KY