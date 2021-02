According to reports, Santosh Anand has created songs such as 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai' from 'Shor' and 'Mohabbat Hai Kya Cheez' from 'Prem Rog'. He appeared on the show with musician Pyarelal of the legendary composer duo of Laxmikant-Pyarelal. During the show, he told the audience that he has been out of work for several years and has been facing severe financial crisis.