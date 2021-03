Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer mystery-thriller Chehre will hit the theatres on April 30. The film also features Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza, Annu Kapoor, Dritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav. Chehre is directed by Rumi Jaffry and producer by Anand Pandit.