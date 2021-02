In 'Mumbai Saga', John Abraham plays dreaded gangster Amartya Rao, while Emraan Hashmi essays the role of a cop, who aims to end Rao's Underworld reign. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, John wrote, “Mumbai Saga Teaser. When Bombay wasn't Mumbai, and violence ruled the streets! Get ready to witness the Saga of the Year. #MumbaiSaga, in Cinemas on 19th.”