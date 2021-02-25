Mr Potato Head is no longer a mister.Hasbro, the company that makes the potato-shaped plastic toy, is giving the spud a gender-neutral new name: Potato Head. The change will appear on boxes this year.Toymakers have been updating...Full Article
A mister no more: Mr Potato Head goes gender neutral
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Mr Potato Head is no more as classic toy goes gender neutral
Mr Potato Head is to get a name change after being made gender neutral.
Sky News
A mister no more: Mr. Potato Head goes gender neutral
NEW YORK (AP) — Mr. Potato Head is no longer a mister.
Hasbro, the company that makes the potato-shaped plastic toy,..
SeattlePI.com