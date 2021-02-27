Queen Elizabeth bought her great-grandson Archie a waffle maker for Christmas.The 94-year-old monarch's grandson, Prince Harry, revealed his 21-month-old son - who he has with pregnant wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - wakes up excited...Full Article
Prince Harry reveals Queen gave Archie a waffle maker for Christmas
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Queen Elizabeth bought Archie a waffle-maker
Bang Media International Limited
Queen Elizabeth bought her great-grandson Archie a waffle-maker for Christmas and the toddler wakes up asking for waffles for..
You might like
More coverage
Prince Harry reveals Archie's first word and what the Queen got him for Christmas
Yahoo News
In a segment for The Late Late Show, filmed before he and the Duchess of Sussex confirmed they will not be returning as working..
-
Harry speaks about family life with Meghan during chat with James Corden
Belfast Telegraph
-
Prince Harry raps theme to Fresh Prince on bus for James Corden
Hull Daily Mail