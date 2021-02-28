Here's why it's difficult to lose weight with age
Published
No matter how young or old you are, maintaining a healthy weight is essential and important. It helps eliminate risks of chronic illnesses and is key to living a healthy lifestyle. However, as you age, losing weight becomes extremely difficult and challenging. Given the increase in the level of stress and the changes in the hormones, many factors can disrupt your weight loss goals. That said, here's why aging has made it harder for you to lose weight.Full Article