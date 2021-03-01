Watch: First sneak peek of Harry and Meghan's 'bombshell' interview with Oprah

Watch: First sneak peek of Harry and Meghan's 'bombshell' interview with Oprah

New Zealand Herald

Published

"You've said some pretty shocking things here," Oprah tells Meghan Markle in a sneak peek of the tell-all interview, released by CBS.Meghan and Harry sat down with legendary talk show host Oprah Winfrey, a close friend of the couple,...

Full Article