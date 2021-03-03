Covid-19 restrictions mean the Queen is unlikely to be allowed to visit her husband Prince Philip in hospital.Queen Elizabeth is being kept regularly updated about Philip's condition, but won't be permitted to see him at St Bartholomew's...Full Article
Covid 19 restrictions forbid the Queen from visiting Prince Philip in hospital
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
William says hospitalized grandfather Prince Philip is 'OK'
LONDON (AP) — Prince William said Monday that his grandfather, Prince Philip, is “OK” as the 99-year-old royal consort..
SeattlePI.com