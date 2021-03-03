Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, is "slightly improving" and the royal family is keeping its fingers crossed for the royal's recovery, his daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, said Wednesday.On February 16, the duke,...Full Article
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, says hospitalised Prince Philip is 'slightly' better
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Philip is ‘slightly improving’ in hospital, Camilla says
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The Duke of Edinburgh is “slightly improving” but he “hurts at moments”, the Duchess of Cornwall has said.On a visit to..
You might like
More coverage
Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla get coronavirus vaccine
Bang Media International Limited
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have received their coronavirus vaccines, Clarence House has confirmed.