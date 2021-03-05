Instead of finishing your leftovers, you let them go bad and buy takeout.It's a familiar routine for many — and indicative of habits that contribute to a global food waste problem that a new United Nations report says needs to be...Full Article
17 per cent of food production globally wasted, UN report estimates
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
People waste way more food than thought, UN finds. Here's how Canada compares
CBC.ca
A new UN report estimates 17 per cent of the food produced globally each year is wasted. That represents a big environmental toll...