Prince Philip has been moved back to a private hospital to recuperate from a heart operation at a specialist cardiac unit, Buckingham Palace revealed on Friday.The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, was transferred from the St Bartholomew's...Full Article
Prince Philip moved back to private hospital after heart operation
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Duke of Edinburgh moved back to King Edward VII’s Hospital after surgery
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The Duke of Edinburgh has left the NHS hospital where he had heart surgery and has been moved back to the private King Edward..
-
Prince Philip transferred back to private hospital as he recovers from heart surgery, palace says
FOXNews.com
-
Prince Philip Moved to Private Hospital After Heart Surgery
Just Jared
-
Prince Philip back at King Edward VII's Hospital after heart procedure
CBC.ca
-
Prince Philip transferred back to private hospital
CTV News