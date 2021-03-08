Just minutes into the Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan has revealed a shocking piece of information. Oprah asked Meghan if she made Kate Middleton cry. Meghan says this was a turning point. Meghan says...Full Article
Harry and Meghan Oprah interview: Meghan reveals Kate Middleton made her cry
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Kate Middleton Made Meghan Markle Cry, Duchess Of Sussex Claims It's 'Important For People To Know The Truth'
OK! Magazine
In Meghan Markle's bombshell tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex finally set the record straight about her..
-
Meghan and Harry's Oprah bombshell: They secretly got married three days before royal wedding
USATODAY.com
-
Meghan Markle Reveals Kate Middleton Made Her Cry Before Prince Harry Wedding
E! Online
-
Meghan opens up on difficulties of royal life, U.K. press in Oprah interview
CBC.ca
-
Meghan Markle says she went into the royal family 'naively,' addresses rumor she made Kate Middleton cry
FOXNews.com
You might like
More coverage
Meghan tells Oprah that Kate made her cry a few days before her wedding
Sky News
Meghan and Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey has begun in the US, with millions of viewers watching to hear why they..
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Commonwealth Day Video Before Meghan and Harry Interview
E! Online
-
Here's What Meghan Markle Is Saying About Kate Middleton in Oprah Winfrey Interview
Just Jared
-
Bethenny Frankel Reacts Ahead of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Interview: 'Cry Me a River'
Just Jared
-
Meghan Markle Reportedly Kind to Kate Middleton in Oprah Interview
TMZ.com