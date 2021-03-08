Prince Harry today revealed that, after he left the UK, his father stopped taking his calls.In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry described how tensions escalated between him and his family, after he left the country with his...Full Article
Harry reveals Prince Charles stopped taking his calls
