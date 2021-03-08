OPINION: Here's what I can tell you for sure: The chickens owned by Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are now the most famous birds in the world. (By this time tomorrow the lucky cluckers will probably be fending off...Full Article
Daniela Elser: Meghan and Harry have burned palace down and royal family must respond
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Counting the cost: How much damage has Harry and Meghan's interview done to the Royal Family?
Sky News
The "circus", as one senior palace source described it, had been running for nearly three weeks.
-
Barbados expected to cut ties with British royals
CBC.ca
-
Daniela Elser: Prince Harry failed Meghan by not sharing the reality of royal life
New Zealand Herald
-
Queen tells kids studying space of meeting Soviet cosmonaut
SeattlePI.com
-
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will have an 'awkward' talk with Queen Elizabeth after angering the palace: source
FOXNews.com
You might like
More coverage
Queen Elizabeth finally releases statement on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle interview
nypost
Queen Elizabeth finally releases statement on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle interview