Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has stormed off the set of the show ahead of his interview with Thomas Markle, after a presenter condemned Morgan's treatment of Harry and Meghan on TV yesterday.The tension in the studio was...Full Article
'I'm done with this': Piers Morgan storms off live TV over Meghan dig
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Piers Morgan storms off GMB after co-star calls his behaviour 'diabolical'
Cambridge News
Alex Beresford called out Piers Morgan for his comments about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry following their interview with Oprah