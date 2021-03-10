Tennessee panel votes to move Confederate bust from Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A state commission voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to remove a bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader from the Tennessee Capitol, marking a key victory in a decades-long fight over the controversial sculpture.



Yet it could still be months before the Tennessee Historical Commission signs off on the final go-ahead to relocate the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from the Capitol to the Tennessee State Museum.



The commission, voting 25-1, agreed the bust should be moved just north of the Capitol building to the state’s museum, noting it was better equipped to furnish the appropriate historical context. The panel heard hours of testimony largely in favor of the bust's removal before voting.



The commission noted there still remains an opportunity for those opposed to the bust's removal to go before a court to demand a review. If no review is requested, the removal plan becomes effective 120 days after the decision is posted on the commission's website.



In recent years, statues and memorials to Confederate figures have been removed from many communities by authorities or forcibly removed by protesters who see in them hated symbols of racism and discrimination from the conflict that led to the end of slavery.



Forrest’s bust at the Capitol was first unveiled in 1978 and has stirred strong opposition for decades.



Forrest had amassed a large fortune as a plantation owner and slave trader in Memphis before the Civil War broke out. A Confederate cavalry general during the war, he became a post-war leader of the Klan, which terrorized Black people and sought to reverse Reconstruction efforts and restore white supremacy.



“Forrest represents pain, suffering and brutal crimes committed against African Americans, and that pain is very...