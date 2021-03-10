The Queen will privately 'grill' top royals over Harry and Meghan's racism accusations

The Queen will privately 'grill' top royals over Harry and Meghan's racism accusations

New Zealand Herald

Published

Queen Elizabeth herself will privately "grill" senior royals amid the palace's response to Harry and Meghan's accusations of racism within The Firm.The Sun reported that Her Majesty will be having private words with Charles, Camilla,...

Full Article