Savannah expects St. Patrick's crowds, possible virus surge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The South's largest St. Patrick's Day parade is canceled, as is the boozy riverside festival that accompanies it. Regardless, Savannah is preparing for its largest crowds since the yearlong pandemic began — an influx that officials worry could bring a surge in coronavirus infections.



The Irish holiday typically means Savannah's manicured squares and magnolia-shaded sidewalks are packed with thousands of gaudy green revelers on March 17. But with Georgia still reporting at least 1,000 new COVID-19 infections daily while ranking last in U.S. vaccinations, city officials pulled the plug on this year's parade — as they did a year ago when the pandemic was starting.



Likewise, Savannah City Hall withheld a permit for the sprawling St. Patrick's festival that's typically a magnet for beer-fueled revelry along the city's riverfront promenade of bars and souvenir shops.



But sidelining Savannah's largest gatherings hasn't stopped the party. The city's top tourism official says hotels in the downtown historic district could be 90% full this weekend — the busiest they've been in the past year.



“People know that Savannah is a St. Patrick's Day destination, they know the holiday is in the middle of the week and they’re going to come the weekend before and after,” said Joe Marinelli, president of Visit Savannah, the city's tourism bureau. He added that “COVID fatigue and pent up demand” for vacations are helping drive visitation.



Meanwhile, the owner of a new $375 million hotel and nightlife development that covers 1/4 of a mile (0.4 kilometers) along the riverfront is promoting a festival beginning Friday with live music, a large fountain synchronized to Irish music and green lights illuminating the complex built from a shuttered power plant.



Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said the planned...