'Naagin' actress Jasmin Bhasin, who was one of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss 14, dropped a comment Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla shared a recreated version of Tony Kakkar's ‘Tera Suit’ video. Her post on Rubina's wall has raised speculation if she has buried all the hatchets with Rubina and moved past their rift.